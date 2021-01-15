Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Receives $153.24 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $153.24.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.71, for a total transaction of $156,286.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,627.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 15,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.04, for a total transaction of $2,191,515.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,039,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,794 shares of company stock valued at $8,500,206. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 810.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 100.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 76.6% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 46.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS traded down $5.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.00. 2,294,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,827,946. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.39. Skyworks Solutions has a one year low of $67.90 and a one year high of $165.99.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $956.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.61 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

