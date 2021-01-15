Sky Petroleum, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKPI) Short Interest Up 313.3% in December

Sky Petroleum, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKPI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 313.3% from the December 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of Sky Petroleum stock traded down $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.02. 2,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,375. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02. Sky Petroleum has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.06.

Sky Petroleum Company Profile

Sky Petroleum, Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties of others under arrangements in which the company finances the costs in exchange for interests in the oil or natural gas revenue generated by the properties. It has a production sharing contract with the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Energy of Albania for three exploration blocks, including Four, Five, and Dumre blocks in the Republic of Albania.

