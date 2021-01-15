Sky Petroleum, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKPI) Short Interest Up 313.3% in December

Sky Petroleum, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKPI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 313.3% from the December 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of Sky Petroleum stock traded down $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.02. 2,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,375. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02. Sky Petroleum has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.06.
Sky Petroleum Company Profile
