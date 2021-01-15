Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.33) Per Share

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Skillz in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 12th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.33) for the year. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Skillz’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SKLZ. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Skillz in a research note on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

Shares of NYSE:SKLZ traded down $1.46 on Friday, hitting $24.66. 53,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,239,508. Skillz has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $27.49.

Skillz Inc develops and operates an e-sports platform that connects and hosts mobile games and mobile e-sports tournaments through competitions in the United States and internationally. It offers Skillz that helps developers build franchises by enabling social competition in their games and distribute prizes.

