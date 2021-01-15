Skillful Craftsman Education Technology (NASDAQ:EDTK) Shares Gap Up to $3.16

Shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.16, but opened at $3.54. Skillful Craftsman Education Technology shares last traded at $3.39, with a volume of 11,579 shares.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.12.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited provides vocational online education and technology services to college students and graduates in the People's Republic of China. Its education services cover a range of subjects, including vocational, continuing, and basic education, as well as higher education.

