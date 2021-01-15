Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) Price Target Raised to C$5.00

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$4.35 to C$5.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 90.84% from the company’s previous close.

CVE:SKE traded down C$0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$2.62. 258,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,331. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.62 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.27. Skeena Resources Limited has a 12-month low of C$0.38 and a 12-month high of C$3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$431.26 million and a P/E ratio of -9.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52.

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) Company Profile

Skeena Resources Limited, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal properties in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties covering an area of 43,500 hectares; and the Porter Idaho silver property that consists of 46 crown-granted mineral claims; and Blackdome gold mine property.

