Sixt SE (SIX2.F) (ETR:SIX2) Given a €120.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

Sixt SE (SIX2.F) (ETR:SIX2) received a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective from equities researchers at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.99% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on shares of Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Oddo Bhf set a €118.00 ($138.82) price objective on shares of Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Metzler set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on shares of Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sixt SE (SIX2.F) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €103.00 ($121.18).

SIX2 opened at €106.20 ($124.94) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €98.05 and a 200 day moving average price of €80.59. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion and a PE ratio of 21.27. Sixt SE has a 1 year low of €33.30 ($39.18) and a 1 year high of €104.00 ($122.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.67, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobility and Leasing. The Mobility segment rents various utility vehicles; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for private and business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions, such as international events; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

