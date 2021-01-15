SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) PT Raised to $200.00

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $150.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.38.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

SITE stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $171.39. The company had a trading volume of 383 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,074. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.66. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12 month low of $53.29 and a 12 month high of $175.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.63 and a beta of 1.20.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $751.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.78 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.32, for a total value of $2,224,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 367,065 shares in the company, valued at $54,443,080.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the third quarter valued at $66,000.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, both field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

Further Reading: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.