Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Sold by Darrell & King LLC

Darrell & King LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Darrell & King LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SIRI. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 579.7% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Sirius XM by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in Sirius XM by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 9,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Sirius XM by 3,387.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 8,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 8,131 shares during the period. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SIRI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.80. The stock had a trading volume of 23,574,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,415,715. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $7.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.95. The firm has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 12.98% and a negative return on equity of 141.29%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $6.25 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sirius XM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.15.

In other Sirius XM news, CEO James E. Meyer sold 1,772,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $11,307,254.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,603,626 shares in the company, valued at $67,651,133.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

