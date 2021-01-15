Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Simulations Plus, Inc., is a premier developer of groundbreaking drug discovery and development simulation software, which is licensed to and used in the conduct of drug research by major pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies worldwide. They have two other businesses, Words+, Inc. and FutureLab, which are based on its proprietary software technologies. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Simulations Plus from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday. Taglich Brothers upgraded Simulations Plus from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Simulations Plus in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum lowered Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Simulations Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Simulations Plus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.60.

Shares of SLP stock opened at $72.91 on Wednesday. Simulations Plus has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $83.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.63 and a beta of -0.17.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 22.96%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Simulations Plus will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David L. Ralph sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $278,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,732.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total value of $1,654,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,707,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,572,403.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,881 shares of company stock valued at $4,347,992. Company insiders own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 452.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 196.3% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the 3rd quarter valued at $195,000. 59.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

