Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) CEO Karen Winifred Colonias Sells 13,232 Shares

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 13,232 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $1,353,765.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,069,789.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:SSD opened at $100.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.69 and a 200 day moving average of $93.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 1.36. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.02 and a 12 month high of $104.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.55. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $364.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 30.87%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SSD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,447,491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $626,439,000 after purchasing an additional 235,583 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,545,377 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $383,449,000 after purchasing an additional 173,419 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,058,495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,801,000 after purchasing an additional 27,233 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 660,038 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,129,000 after purchasing an additional 121,626 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 514,676 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,006,000 after purchasing an additional 33,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

