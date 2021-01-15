Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) PT Raised to $40.00

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) had its price target hoisted by Telsey Advisory Group from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AR Network reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Signet Jewelers currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.00.

NYSE:SIG opened at $41.39 on Monday. Signet Jewelers has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $42.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.77. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a positive return on equity of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.76) EPS. Signet Jewelers’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the third quarter valued at about $24,134,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 53.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 690,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,095,000 after purchasing an additional 240,670 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 651,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after buying an additional 17,675 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,022,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 550,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,300,000 after buying an additional 66,185 shares during the period.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 01, 2020, it operated 3,208 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

