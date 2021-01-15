Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Lifted to “Neutral” at Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Northcoast Research upgraded Signet Jewelers from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Signet Jewelers from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Shares of NYSE SIG traded down $1.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.67. 40,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,835,914. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 2.67. Signet Jewelers has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $42.91.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a positive return on equity of 5.87%. Signet Jewelers’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.76) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 388.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the third quarter worth about $94,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 71.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 151.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 7,113 shares in the last quarter.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 01, 2020, it operated 3,208 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

