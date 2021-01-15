Signature Wealth Management Group Acquires 217 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,723 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 182.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,699,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,012,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388,836 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 315,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $177,669,000 after purchasing an additional 129,051 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 10.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 804,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $453,359,000 after acquiring an additional 77,637 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 16.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 453,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $255,456,000 after acquiring an additional 65,228 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 20.8% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 348,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $196,371,000 after acquiring an additional 60,053 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLK traded down $15.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $727.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,153,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,982. The stock has a market cap of $110.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.98 and a 1 year high of $788.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $716.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $624.97.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $3.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.98%.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.71, for a total value of $202,625.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.50, for a total value of $127,179.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,018 shares of company stock worth $3,209,898 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $709.08.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

