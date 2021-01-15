Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

SMMNY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Siemens Healthineers from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. AlphaValue upgraded Siemens Healthineers to a reduce rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) upgraded Siemens Healthineers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

SMMNY traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.48. The company had a trading volume of 43,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,662. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.62. Siemens Healthineers has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $27.34.

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.