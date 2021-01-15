Siemens Energy’s (SMEGF) Buy Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SMEGF. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:SMEGF traded down $2.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.80. 5,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,200. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.29. Siemens Energy has a 52-week low of $20.65 and a 52-week high of $42.06.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

