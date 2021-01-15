Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.04

Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.04 and traded as high as $4.15. Siebert Financial shares last traded at $4.04, with a volume of 27,666 shares trading hands.
The stock has a market capitalization of $123.84 million, a P/E ratio of 36.73 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.91.
Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.58 million for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 7.31%.
Siebert Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIEB)
Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses. The company provides online and traditional brokerage, and related services to retail investors through a broker on the telephone, a wireless device, or through the Internet; various value added services, such as access to account information; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.
