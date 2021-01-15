Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.04

Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.04 and traded as high as $4.15. Siebert Financial shares last traded at $4.04, with a volume of 27,666 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $123.84 million, a P/E ratio of 36.73 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.91.

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.58 million for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 7.31%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Siebert Financial stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.09% of Siebert Financial worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.56% of the company’s stock.

Siebert Financial Company Profile

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses. The company provides online and traditional brokerage, and related services to retail investors through a broker on the telephone, a wireless device, or through the Internet; various value added services, such as access to account information; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

