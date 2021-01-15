Sidoti Boosts Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) Price Target to $3.00

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) had its price objective upped by Sidoti from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Yatra Online in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Yatra Online stock opened at $2.23 on Tuesday. Yatra Online has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $3.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.12.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Yatra Online had a negative return on equity of 51.54% and a negative net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Yatra Online will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Yatra Online by 450.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 28,578 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Yatra Online by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 146,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 59,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mak Capital One LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yatra Online by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 7,800,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668,513 shares in the last quarter. 42.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yatra Online

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates through Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

