Short Interest in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Drops By 57.2%

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a decline of 57.2% from the December 15th total of 37,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 17.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 198,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,797,000 after acquiring an additional 10,971 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 35.7% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 959,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,218,000 after acquiring an additional 84,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 161,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,778,000 after acquiring an additional 7,355 shares during the last quarter.

Get VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

Shares of CFO stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.63. 704 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,028. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.19. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $43.06 and a 52-week high of $64.41.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.001 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 12th.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.