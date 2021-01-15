Short Interest in United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) Decreases By 40.6%

United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 40.6% from the December 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of UBOH stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,071. United Bancshares has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $25.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.85 and its 200 day moving average is $20.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91.

United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.54 million for the quarter. United Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 22.56%.

United Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and consumer banking services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

