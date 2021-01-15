Short Interest in Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Decreases By 59.7%

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 59.7% from the December 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UBSFY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Benchmark lowered shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of Ubisoft Entertainment stock opened at $20.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.15 and a 200-day moving average of $17.87. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 1-year low of $11.70 and a 1-year high of $20.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of -1,028.50 and a beta of 0.85.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

