Short Interest in Tristar Wellness Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:TWSI) Decreases By 63.6%

Tristar Wellness Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:TWSI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decrease of 63.6% from the December 15th total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

OTCMKTS TWSI traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.01. 103,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,430. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01. Tristar Wellness Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.02.

Tristar Wellness Solutions Company Profile

TriStar Wellness Solutions, Inc develops, markets, and sells wound care products. The company also offers skincare and other products under the Beaute de Maman name for pregnant and nursing women; bleeding and wound management products for surgical, health care, consumer, and military markets; and develops and markets Delivery Devise with Invertible Diaphragm, which is a medical applicator for delivering medicants and internal devices within the body without producing injury or damage.

