Short Interest in Tristar Wellness Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:TWSI) Decreases By 63.6%

Tristar Wellness Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:TWSI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decrease of 63.6% from the December 15th total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.
OTCMKTS TWSI traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.01. 103,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,430. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01. Tristar Wellness Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.02.
Tristar Wellness Solutions Company Profile
