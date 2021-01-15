Short Interest in The Bon-Ton Stores, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONTQ) Declines By 33.3%

The Bon-Ton Stores, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONTQ) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the December 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of The Bon-Ton Stores stock remained flat at $$0.01 on Friday. 8,901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,967. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02. The Bon-Ton Stores has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.13.
The Bon-Ton Stores Company Profile
