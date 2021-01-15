Short Interest in TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) Grows By 231.8%

TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 231.8% from the December 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 262,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $2.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,994. TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $3.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.34.

TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. manufactures and distributes hemp cigarettes. The company was formerly known as Molori Energy Inc and changed its name to TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. in April 2020. TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

