Short Interest in Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Drops By 61.3%

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 61.3% from the December 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of SCMWY opened at $53.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.47 and a 200 day moving average of $53.59. Swisscom has a fifty-two week low of $47.45 and a fifty-two week high of $58.84. The firm has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Get Swisscom alerts:

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. Swisscom had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Swisscom will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Swisscom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered Swisscom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Swisscom from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

Swisscom Company Profile

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers broadband, TV, fixed-network, and mobile phone subscription services, as well as national and international telephone, and data traffic services for residential customers, and small and medium-sized enterprises.

Recommended Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Swisscom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swisscom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.