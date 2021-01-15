Short Interest in Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMF) Decreases By 30.1%

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 404,600 shares, a decrease of 30.1% from the December 15th total of 579,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 367.8 days.

Suzuki Motor stock opened at $50.81 on Friday. Suzuki Motor has a 52-week low of $20.85 and a 52-week high of $54.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.66.

About Suzuki Motor

Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, and houses.

