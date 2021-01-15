Short Interest in Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) Decreases By 34.1%

Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 34.1% from the December 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

OTCMKTS:STLFF opened at $12.00 on Friday. Stillfront Group AB has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $12.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.09.

Stillfront Group AB (publ), through its subsidiaries, creates, publishes, and distributes digital games in Germany, the United States, France, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East and North Africa region. Its games portfolio include Call of War, a browser based World War II strategy game; Conflict of Nations: Modern War, a browser based strategy game; eRepublik, a browser based multiplayer online game; Gemstone IV and Dragonrealms, a browser based fantasy games; Goodgame: Big Farm, an online farming strategy game; Goodgame: Big Farm: Mobile Harvest, an online farming strategy game for mobile; Goodgame: EMPIRE, an online strategy game for browser; Goodgame: EMPIRE: Four Kingdoms, an online strategy game for browser.

