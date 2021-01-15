Short Interest in Stanley Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STAEF) Declines By 44.5%

Stanley Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STAEF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 95,100 shares, a drop of 44.5% from the December 15th total of 171,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 951.0 days.

Shares of STAEF traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.17. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280. Stanley Electric has a twelve month low of $32.88 and a twelve month high of $33.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.08.

Stanley Electric Company Profile

Stanley Electric Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells lighting equipment, accessories, and electronic components. It operates through Automotive Equipment Business, Electronic Components Business, and Applied Electronic Products Business segments. The Automotive Equipment Business segment offers LED, HID, and halogen headlamps; rear combination, turn signal, and fog lamps; and automotive LED and halogen bulbs, etc.

