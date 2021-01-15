Short Interest in Stanley Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STAEF) Declines By 44.5%

Stanley Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STAEF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 95,100 shares, a drop of 44.5% from the December 15th total of 171,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 951.0 days.
Shares of STAEF traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.17. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280. Stanley Electric has a twelve month low of $32.88 and a twelve month high of $33.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.08.
Stanley Electric Company Profile
