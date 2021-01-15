Short Interest in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Decreases By 62.5%

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a drop of 62.5% from the December 15th total of 79,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of BLCN stock traded up $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $42.29. 108,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,736. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.35. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a one year low of $17.69 and a one year high of $42.85.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $456,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 26.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 9,795 shares during the period.

