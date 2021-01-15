Short Interest in SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Expands By 102.8%

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, a growth of 102.8% from the December 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGSOY opened at $30.56 on Friday. SGS has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $30.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

SGSOY has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of SGS in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded SGS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SGS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised SGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised SGS from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

