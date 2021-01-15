Short Interest in SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Expands By 102.8%

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, a growth of 102.8% from the December 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGSOY opened at $30.56 on Friday. SGS has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $30.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

SGSOY has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of SGS in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded SGS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SGS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised SGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised SGS from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

SGS Company Profile

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

