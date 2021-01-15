Short Interest in Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) Expands By 321.0%

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 312,800 shares, an increase of 321.0% from the December 15th total of 74,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 390,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQNS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sequans Communications in the second quarter valued at $87,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 32.4% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 244,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sequans Communications during the third quarter worth about $373,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 201.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 33,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sequans Communications during the third quarter worth about $934,000. Institutional investors own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SQNS. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Sequans Communications from $8.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Sequans Communications from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Sequans Communications from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Sequans Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.20.

Sequans Communications stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,334,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,970. Sequans Communications has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $8.39. The company has a market cap of $183.46 million, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.88.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $14.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sequans Communications will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications SA develops and provides 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical Internet of Things (IoT) markets. For 5G/4G massive IoT applications, the company provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms featuring low power consumption, a set of integrated functionalities, and deployment capability.

