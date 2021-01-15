Short Interest in Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCRT) Rises By 100.0%

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCRT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the December 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of RCRT stock remained flat at $$2.75 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 26,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,590. The company has a market cap of $15.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of -1.04. Recruiter.com Group has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $5.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Get Recruiter.com Group alerts:

Recruiter.com Group (OTCMKTS:RCRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.99 million during the quarter. Recruiter.com Group had a negative net margin of 244.18% and a negative return on equity of 2,332.30%.

Recruiter.com Group, Inc operates an online hiring platform that connects recruiters and employers worldwide. The company offers consulting and staffing personnel services to employers for long- and short-term consulting and temporary employee needs; specialized personnel placement services for employers; resume distribution services; and recruiter certification programs.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Recruiter.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recruiter.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.