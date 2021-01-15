Short Interest in Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Grows By 142.7%

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,618,200 shares, a growth of 142.7% from the December 15th total of 1,078,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 856,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Shares of RBGLY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,349. The company has a market cap of $62.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.92. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of $12.76 and a 52-week high of $21.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RBGLY shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

