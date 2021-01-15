Short Interest in Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro (OTCMKTS:PHOJY) Expands By 55.6%

Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro (OTCMKTS:PHOJY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, an increase of 55.6% from the December 15th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Shares of PHOJY opened at $14.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.66 and a 200-day moving average of $12.84. Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro has a one year low of $9.32 and a one year high of $15.15.

Get Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro alerts:

PHOJY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. VTB Capital downgraded Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of apatite concentrate and mineral fertilizers in Russia and internationally. It operates through two segments, Phosphate-Based Products and Nitrogen-Based Products. The Phosphate-Based Products segment produces and distributes ammophos, diammoniumphosphate, sodium tripolyphosphate, and other phosphate based and complex fertilizers; and apatite concentrate extracted from the apatite-nepheline ore.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.