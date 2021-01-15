Short Interest in Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUUF) Increases By 175.0%

Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUUF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 175.0% from the December 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
PGUUF opened at $1.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.89. Prosegur Cash has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $1.77.
Prosegur Cash Company Profile
