Short Interest in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) Increases By 158.3%

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 158.3% from the December 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II stock opened at $11.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.67. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $7.08 and a 12 month high of $12.79.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 36.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 191,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 11,317 shares during the last quarter.

About PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City income tax.

