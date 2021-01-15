Short Interest in Pason Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) Drops By 54.4%

Pason Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 342,000 shares, a decline of 54.4% from the December 15th total of 749,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 38.0 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Pason Systems in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Pason Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of PSYTF stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,750. Pason Systems has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $10.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.98.

Pason Systems Inc provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs. The company offers Electronic AutoDriller, which maximizes the rate of penetration by monitoring various drilling parameters; Electronic Choke Actuator that provides a means of remotely controlling the choke valve; and Electronic Drilling Recorder, a drilling recorder.

