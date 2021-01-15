Short Interest in Pason Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) Drops By 54.4%

Pason Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 342,000 shares, a decline of 54.4% from the December 15th total of 749,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 38.0 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Pason Systems in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Pason Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of PSYTF stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,750. Pason Systems has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $10.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.98.

Pason Systems Company Profile

Pason Systems Inc provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs. The company offers Electronic AutoDriller, which maximizes the rate of penetration by monitoring various drilling parameters; Electronic Choke Actuator that provides a means of remotely controlling the choke valve; and Electronic Drilling Recorder, a drilling recorder.

