Short Interest in OSRAM Licht AG (OTCMKTS:OSAGY) Rises By 50.0%

OSRAM Licht AG (OTCMKTS:OSAGY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.0 days.

Shares of OSAGY stock remained flat at $$20.10 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 236. OSRAM Licht has a 52 week low of $8.15 and a 52 week high of $22.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.65.

Separately, Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) raised OSRAM Licht from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Automotive, and Digital. It manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications; and infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lightings for plants.

