Short Interest in Northstar Electronics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEIK) Rises By 125.2%

Northstar Electronics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEIK) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,300 shares, a growth of 125.2% from the December 15th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of NEIK remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. 103,163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,380. Northstar Electronics has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01.

Northstar Electronics Company Profile

Northstar Electronics, Inc engages in the research and development of single engine aircraft for business use. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

