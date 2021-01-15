Short Interest in Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) Decreases By 40.7%

Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,254,400 shares, a drop of 40.7% from the December 15th total of 8,854,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 458,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.5 days.

OTCMKTS NLLSF traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $3.90. The stock had a trading volume of 232,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,176. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.15. Nel ASA has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $4.20.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Fearnley Fonds started coverage on shares of Nel ASA in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on Nel ASA in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nel ASA in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Nel ASA in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, delivers various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy worldwide. It operates through three segments: Nel Hydrogen Fueling, Nel Hydrogen Solutions, and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The company produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fast fueling and long range as conventional vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and other applications.

