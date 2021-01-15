Short Interest in Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Rises By 152.4%

Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 152.4% from the December 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

MONDY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Mondi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MONDY traded up $1.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.94. 3,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,297. Mondi has a 52 week low of $26.46 and a 52 week high of $51.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.90.

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging products; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

