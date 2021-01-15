Short Interest in Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) Increases By 49.9%

Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,700 shares, an increase of 49.9% from the December 15th total of 38,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, Director Ebrahim Busheri purchased 23,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.87 per share, for a total transaction of $89,397.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 44,718 shares of company stock worth $172,851. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in Manning & Napier in the third quarter worth $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Manning & Napier during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Osmium Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Manning & Napier during the third quarter valued at $85,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Manning & Napier during the second quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manning & Napier by 36.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 8,382 shares during the period. 31.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Manning & Napier stock remained flat at $$6.05 during midday trading on Friday. 894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,719. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.31. The company has a market cap of $99.77 million, a PE ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 3.06. Manning & Napier has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $6.65.

Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $32.07 million during the quarter. Manning & Napier had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 3.60%.

About Manning & Napier

Manning & Napier, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

