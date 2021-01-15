Short Interest in John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Rises By 117.4%

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 117.4% from the December 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JHI. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 1.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 91,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles raised its position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 13.1% in the third quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 17,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 8.7% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust in the third quarter worth about $263,000.

NYSE:JHI traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,715. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.36. John Hancock Investors Trust has a 1 year low of $8.94 and a 1 year high of $18.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were given a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.12%. This is an increase from John Hancock Investors Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

