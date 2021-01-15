Short Interest in Jet2 plc (OTCMKTS:DRTGF) Increases By 135.3%

Jet2 plc (OTCMKTS:DRTGF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a growth of 135.3% from the December 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Jet2 stock remained flat at $$17.00 during midday trading on Friday. Jet2 has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $25.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.17.

About Jet2

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in leisure travel business in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in package holiday, passenger aircraft, charter aircraft, and non-ticket retail activities.

