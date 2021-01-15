Short Interest in Indiva Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVAF) Declines By 75.3%

Indiva Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVAF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a drop of 75.3% from the December 15th total of 73,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of NDVAF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.36. 254,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,722. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.20. Indiva has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $0.39.
About Indiva
