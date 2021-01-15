Short Interest in Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Expands By 288.1%

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a growth of 288.1% from the December 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

HXGBY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hexagon AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS HXGBY traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $91.12. 8,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,460. Hexagon AB has a 12 month low of $33.79 and a 12 month high of $93.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.50.

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter.

Hexagon AB (publ) Company Profile

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial landscapes worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

