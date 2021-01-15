Short Interest in Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Rises By 187.5%

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 187.5% from the December 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hannover Rück from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, October 16th. CSFB raised Hannover Rück from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Societe Generale downgraded Hannover Rück from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Hannover Rück from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

Shares of Hannover Rück stock opened at $82.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.40. Hannover Rück has a one year low of $56.15 and a one year high of $104.16.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter. Hannover Rück had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 4.12%. Sell-side analysts predict that Hannover Rück will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hannover Rück

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.