Short Interest in Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Increases By 52.4%

Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, a growth of 52.4% from the December 15th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.3 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HLMAF. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Halma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

OTCMKTS:HLMAF traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.36. 172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,486. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.79. Halma has a twelve month low of $19.23 and a twelve month high of $35.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.43 and a beta of 0.74.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

