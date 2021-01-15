Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Decreases By 74.9%

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, a decrease of 74.9% from the December 15th total of 136,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 357,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 192.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the third quarter worth $75,000. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the third quarter worth $102,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the third quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the third quarter worth $155,000.

Shares of ETW stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.73. The stock had a trading volume of 222,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,711. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.59 and its 200 day moving average is $9.02. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $5.49 and a twelve month high of $10.60.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

