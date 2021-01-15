Short Interest in Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Increases By 159.6%

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,500 shares, a growth of 159.6% from the December 15th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:CLPBY opened at $14.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.96 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.70. Coloplast A/S has a 12-month low of $14.30 and a 12-month high of $17.80.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.2791 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. Coloplast A/S’s payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CLPBY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Coloplast A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Coloplast A/S Company Profile

Coloplast A/S develops and markets intimate healthcare products and services worldwide. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

