Short Interest in Cogna Educação S.A. (OTCMKTS:COGNY) Declines By 56.3%

Cogna Educação S.A. (OTCMKTS:COGNY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,400 shares, a decrease of 56.3% from the December 15th total of 115,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 149,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Cogna Educação in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cogna Educação from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th.

OTCMKTS COGNY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 601,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,853. Cogna Educação has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $3.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.10.

Cogna EducaÃ§Ã£o SA operates as a private educational organization in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: In-Class Higher Education, Distance Learning Higher Education, and Basic Education. It offers in-class and distance-learning higher education, and undergraduate and graduate courses; publishes, sells, and distributes textbooks, support materials, and workbooks with educational, literary, and informative content and teaching systems; and educational solutions for professional and higher education, and other supplementary activities, such as developing education technology with management and other education services.

